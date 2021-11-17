Swiss prepare to issue green government bonds

Switzerland is preparing to issue green government bonds, the government said on Wednesday, aiming to underscore its commitment to sustainability.

The federal treasury in cooperation with the environment ministry will prepare a framework for issuing green bonds and submit it to the cabinet by the end of 2022 for a decision, the council said in a statement.

