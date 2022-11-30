Swiss plan to issue 8 bln Swiss francs in bonds in 2023

November 30, 2022 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Michael Shields for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss federal government plans to issue 8 billion Swiss francs ($8.40 billion) worth of bonds in 2023, up from 6 billion this year, the Swiss National Bank and Swiss Federal Finance Administration (FFA) said on Wednesday.

"The FFA plans to issue bonds with a face value of CHF 8 billion in 2023. Taking account of bonds maturing in 2023, the volume of bonds outstanding will increase by CHF 3.4 billion. The volume of outstanding money market debt register claims will be kept in a range between CHF 12 billion and 18 billion," according to a joint statement.

($1 = 0.9524 Swiss francs)

