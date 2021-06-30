Swiss pick Lockheed Martin's F-35A as next fighter jet

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Switzerland's government has chosen Lockheed Martin's LMT.N F-35A Lightning II as its next-generation fighter plane, it said on Wednesday, a move that will likely trigger another referendum over the contract.

Neutral Switzerland will buy 36 F-35As after an evaluation found it to have "the highest overall benefit at the lowest overall cost".

The F35-A beat bids from Boeing's BA.N F/A-18 Super Hornet, the Rafale from France's Dassault AVMD.PA and the four-nation Eurofighter built by Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI, Britain's BAE Systems BAES.L and Airbus AIR.PA representing Germany and Spain.

The government also decided to buy the Patriot surface-to-air missile system from U.S. manufacturer Raytheon RTX.N as it looked to update its air defences. Raytheon beat competition from the Franco-Italian Eurosam consortium LDOF.MITCFP.PA.

"The Federal Council is confident that these two systems are the most suitable for protecting the Swiss population from air threats in the future," the government said in a statement.

The F-35A "achieved the best result because it has a marked technological advantage over the other candidates", the government said following an evaluation.

The aircraft was particularly suited to the air policing role, the government said, while it had a high degree of survivability because it was designed to be especially difficult for enemies to detect.

The F-35A was 2 billion Swiss francs cheaper than the next lowest bidder, the government said, when it came to buying and operating the aircraft.

Procurement costs amounted to 5.07 billion Swiss francs -– below a financial cap of 6 billion set by voters -- while the total operating costs come to 15.5 billion francs over 30 years.

The Swiss decision was closely watched as the first of three face-offs ahead of aircraft procurement decisions in Finland and Canada.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Michael Shields, Tim Hepher)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.