Swiss pharma Helsinn and MEI Pharma abandon late-stage blood cancer trial
July 2 (Reuters) - Privately owned Swiss company Helsinn and U.S.-based MEI Pharma Inc MEIP.O on Thursday said they would discontinue an ongoing late-stage study testing a combination therapy in patients with a type of blood and bone marrow cancer.
The study is testing pracinostat in combination with azacitidine in patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia who are unfit to receive standard intensive chemotherapy.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryMEIP
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'
- May 2020 Review and Outlook
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing