Swiss pharma Helsinn and MEI Pharma abandon late-stage blood cancer trial

July 2 (Reuters) - Privately owned Swiss company Helsinn and U.S.-based MEI Pharma Inc MEIP.O on Thursday said they would discontinue an ongoing late-stage study testing a combination therapy in patients with a type of blood and bone marrow cancer.

The study is testing pracinostat in combination with azacitidine in patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia who are unfit to receive standard intensive chemotherapy.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

