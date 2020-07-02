US Markets
Swiss pharma Helsinn and MEI Pharma abandon late-stage blood cancer trial

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Privately owned Swiss company Helsinn and U.S.-based MEI Pharma Inc on Thursday said they would discontinue an ongoing late-stage study testing a combination therapy in patients with a type of blood and bone marrow cancer.

The study is testing pracinostat in combination with azacitidine in patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia who are unfit to receive standard intensive chemotherapy.

