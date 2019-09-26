Swiss perfume group Firmenich buys 17% stake in French firm Robertet

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published

Swiss perfumes company Firmenich has agreed to buy a 17% equity stake in French peer Robertet and added on Thursday it may later acquire a bigger, controlling stake in the firm.

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Swiss perfumes company Firmenich has agreed to buy a 17% equity stake in French peer Robertet ROBF.PA and added on Thursday it may later acquire a bigger, controlling stake in the firm.

Firmenich, which says it is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, said in an email it had reached a deal with First Eagle Investment Management to buy the 17% stake at a price of 683.30 euros per share.

The price represents a premium of 1.2% to Robertet's closing price of 675 euros on Sept. 25. Robertet has a market capitalisation of about 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

($1=0.9130 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More