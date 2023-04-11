Swiss parliament's lower house rejects Credit Suisse rescue package

Credit: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY

April 11, 2023 — 06:05 pm EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

BERN, April 12 (Reuters) - The lower house of Switzerland's parliament voted late on Tuesday to retrospectively reject the 109 billion Swiss francs of financial guarantees the government gave to Credit Suisse CSGN.S as part of a hastily cobbled-together rescue package.

At an extraordinary government session called to discuss Credit Suisse's demise, 102 parliamentarians voted against the measure. Earlier on Tuesday, Switzerland's upper house voted in favor of the government guarantees.

The votes are, however, largely symbolic as the state has committed the funds and lawmakers cannot overturn that decision.

