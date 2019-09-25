Swiss parliament re-elects attorney general Lauber amid FIFA scandal

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
The Swiss parliament on Wednesday approved Attorney General Michael Lauber for a third term, opting for continuity despite disciplinary proceedings against him triggered by his handling of a soccer corruption probe.

The narrow vote keeping Lauber attorney general through 2023 contradicted a parliamentary committee's recommendation against his re-election this month, saying a scandal surrounding undocumented meetings he held with FIFA President Gianni Infantino had damaged the reputation of Switzerland's highest prosecutorial office and put federal attorneys' ability to act at risk.

