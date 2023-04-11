Swiss parliament approves 109 billion franc rescue package for Credit Suisse

Credit: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY

April 11, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, April 11 (Reuters) - The upper house of Switzerland's parliament on Tuesday retrospectively approved 109 billion Swiss francs of financial guarantees, which were included in a rescue package for Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

Following a heated debate at an extraordinary session called to discuss Credit Suisse, 29 members of Switzerland's Council of States approved the measure.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.