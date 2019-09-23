Swiss oncology biotech ADC Therapeutics sets terms for $200 million US IPO

ADC Therapeutics SA, a Swiss biotech developing antibody therapies for cancers, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Épalinges, Switzerland-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 8.2 million shares at a price range of $23 to $26. Insiders intend to purchase $115 million worth of shares in the offering. At the midpoint of the proposed range, ADC Therapeutics SA would command a market value of $1.8 billion.



ADC Therapeutics SA was founded in 2011 and booked $3 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ADCT. Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, and Cowen are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of September 30, 2019.



