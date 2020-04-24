ADC Therapeutics, a Swiss Phase 2 biotech developing next-gen antibody drug conjugates for difficult cancers, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. The company filed previously in September 2019 before withdrawing its S1 later in November.



The Epalinges, Switzerland-based company was founded in 2011 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ADCT. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Swiss oncology biotech ADC Therapeutics re-files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

