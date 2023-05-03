News & Insights

Swiss OC Oerlikon's Q1 orders fall due to postponements in polymer unit

May 03, 2023 — 12:46 am EDT

Written by Paolo Laudani and Johannes Toft Thyssen for Reuters ->

April 26 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon OERL.S reported a 13.9% drop in its first-quarter order intake on Wednesday, citing postponements in its key polymer processing business driven by softer filament demand in China.

Its total order intake fell to 681 Swiss francs ($764.22) in the quarter, from 790 million francs a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8911 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Johannes Toft Thyssen in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((JohannesToft.Thyssen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.