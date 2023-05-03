Swiss OC Oerlikon's Q1 orders fall due to postponements in polymer unit

April 26 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon OERL.S reported a 13.9% drop in its first-quarter order intake on Wednesday, citing postponements in its key polymer processing business driven by softer filament demand in China.

Its total order intake fell to 681 Swiss francs ($764.22) in the quarter, from 790 million francs a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8911 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Johannes Toft Thyssen in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

