News & Insights

Swiss OC Oerlikon's orders fall due to postponements in polymer unit

May 03, 2023 — 01:16 am EDT

Written by Paolo Laudani and Johannes Toft Thyssen for Reuters ->

Adds polymer unit orders, revenue, context

May 3 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon OERL.S reported a 13.9% drop in its first-quarter order intake on Wednesday, citing postponements in its key polymer processing business driven by softer filament demand in China.

Bracing for a tough 2023, the Swiss firm in February said it was planning to cut 800 jobs from the polymer processing division that already saw its core earnings drop by more than a fourth in the last three months of 2022.

The polymer business, which supplies the textile, automotive and chemicals industries, recorded a 28% drop in first-quarter orders to 298 million Swiss francs ($334.5 million), compared to 415 million a year earlier.

The group's total order intake fell to 681 million francs from 790 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Its revenue rose 5.4% to 735 million francs in the quarter, driven by a 12.5% increase in its surface solutions division.

($1 = 0.8910 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Johannes Toft Thyssen in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((JohannesToft.Thyssen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.