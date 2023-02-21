Swiss OC Oerlikon sees lower operational EBITDA margin in 2023

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon OERL.S on Tuesday forecast lower margins for 2023, citing a delay in customer investments for its key polymer business.

The industrial group now expects an operating margin of 16% to 16.5% for 2023/24, down from 17.1% last year.

(Reporting by Johannes Toft Thyssen and Enrico Sciacovelli; Editing by Tom Hogue)

