Swiss OC Oerlikon sees lower operational EBITDA margin in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

February 21, 2023 — 12:38 am EST

Written by Johannes Toft Thyssen and Enrico Sciacovelli for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon OERL.S on Tuesday forecast lower margins for 2023, citing a delay in customer investments for its key polymer business.

The industrial group now expects an operating margin of 16% to 16.5% for 2023/24, down from 17.1% last year.

