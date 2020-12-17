Swiss National Bank's Zurbruegg says UBS and Credit Suisse in robust shape

ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Switzerland's two big banks UBS UBSG.S and Credit Suisse CSGN.S remain well-equipped to handle the difficult environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Swiss National Bank Deputy Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Thursday.

"Looking ahead, the two globally active Swiss banks remain well placed to face the challenges posed by the difficult environment," said Zurbruegg in prepared remarks for a speech after the central bank's latest monetary policy decision, adding the SNB estimated the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the two banks would remain limited as they proved to be in robust shape.

"At the same time, (our) analysis shows, however, that the estimated loss potential under stress scenarios at Credit Suisse and UBS continues to be substantial."

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.