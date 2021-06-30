Swiss National Banks massively shrinks forex interventions at start of 2021

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank spent just 296 million Swiss francs ($321.39 million) on currency interventions during the first three months of 2021, the bank said on Wednesday, a massive slowdown from its interventions last year.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the SNB spent 8.87 billion francs, while in 2020 as a whole it spent nearly 110 billion francs on foreign currencies to weaken the franc, whose strength is a problem for Swiss exporters.

Still, the SNB said it remains committed to using currency interventions as one of its tools to stem the rise of the safe-haven franc, governing board member Andrea Maechler said this week.

"We continue to have ...our willingness to intervene as needed on the exchange rate in order to push back any excessive pressure on the Swiss franc," Maechler said on Monday.

"This for us is a really important way to continue to make sure the recovery can continue and our inflation continues to go in the right direction," she added.

The strong franc is also detrimental to the SNB's goal of price stability, which it defines as an annual inflation rate of 0-2%, by reducing the price of imports.

Maechler this week said the franc remained particularly highly valued against the euro compared to the U.S. dollar.

Since the start of 2020, the franc has depreciated 1.5% versus the bloc's single currency and 4.2% versus the dollar.

($1 = 0.9210 Swiss francs)

