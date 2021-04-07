Swiss National Bank says open to improvements in how it implements monetary policy

ZURICH, April 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will examine how it can improve its implementation of monetary policy, but will stick with its current recipe of negative interest rates and foreign currency interventions, expanded governing board member Martin Schlegel said on Wednesday.

"We are continuously looking at possible improvements," Schlegel told reporters after the International Monetary Fund suggested the SNB should adjust how it implements its strategy.

"The IMF continues to support the two pillars of our monetary policy which are the negative interest rates and the willingness to intervene in the FX markets as necessary. These two pillars remain absolutely necessary for Switzerland and for the SNB to provide appropriate monetary conditions," he said.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

