News & Insights

Swiss National Bank says new measures needed after Credit Suisse crash

Credit: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY

June 22, 2023 — 12:54 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

Adds detail

ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday said it was crucial to draw lessons and take measures from the Credit Suisse crisis that led to the bank's downfall and forced rescue by rival UBS UBSG.S.

"These measures need to strengthen banks’ resilience in order to prevent a loss of confidence wherever possible, and ensure a broad range of effective options to stabilise, recover or wind down a systemically important bank in the event of a crisis," the central bank said in its 2023 financial stability report.

The SNB said it was not yet able to judge how resilient the newly merged bank would be.

"The currently available data are not sufficient for a comprehensive assessment of the combined bank’s resilience in such a forward-looking analysis," the report said.

(Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.