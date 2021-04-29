Swiss National Bank reports Q1 profit of 37.7 bln Sfr

Adds further background

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank SNBN.S reported a first-quarter profit of 37.7 billion Swiss francs, it said on Thursday, as a weaker Swiss franc boosted the value gains from its massive foreign currency investments.

The central bank made a profit of 39.9 billion francs from its foreign currency positions, a figure that also reflected rising equities prices around the world and dividends.

The SNB made a valuation loss of 2.3 billion francs from its gold holdings and a profit of 300 million francs on its franc positions, mainly the negative interest it charges on some commercial banks' overnight accounts.

The earnings represent a turnaround from the 38.2 billion franc loss by the SNB in the first quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic drove up the value of Swiss franc and the stock market rout hit its equity holdings.

Since then the the rollout of vaccines, hopes of an economic recovery and government stimulus programmes have driven stocks higher, with the Stoxx global 1800 Euro price index .SXW1E gaining nearly 11% this year.

The franc has also lost value against dollar, sterling and euro this year, boosting the level of the SNB's overseas gains when translated back into francs. The SNB holds 82% of its forex reserves in these three currencies.

At present the SNB holds foreign currency investments of 933 billion francs, making its earnings highly volatile to currency swings.

Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron estimates the SNB has started to reduce its foreign exchange holdings on a very small scale this year to take advantage of the slightly weaker Swiss franc.

"They are testing the situation, but they don't want to do anything that would make the franc stronger or would reduce franc liquidity substantially," said the economist, who estimates the SNB has sold roughly less than 3 billion francs of foreign currency so far in 2021.

