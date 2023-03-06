Swiss National Bank reports annual loss of 132.5 bln Swiss francs

ZURICH, March 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank SNBN.S reported on Monday an annual loss of 132.5 billion Swiss francs ($141.54 billion), in line with the provisional calculations it announced in January.

The loss, the biggest in the central bank's 115-year history, was caused by a plunge in the value of the SNB's investments caused by bond and stock market declines last year.

A strengthening of the Swiss franc also had a negative effect, reducing the level of the SNB's holdings and returns from foreign investments when they were converted back into Swiss francs.

