Swiss National Bank reports 20.9 billion franc profit for 2020

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank SNBN.S reported a profit of 20.9 billion Swiss francs ($23.01 billion) for 2020, the central bank said on Monday, as rising stock prices boosted the returns from its massive pile of foreign currency investments.

The SNB made a profit of 13.3 billion francs from its foreign currency positions, it said, which included valuation gains on its share and bond holdings as well as dividends.

The central bank also made a valuation gain of 6.6 billion francs from its gold holdings and 1.3 billion francs from Swiss franc positions, mainly the negative interest it charges commercial banks for some of the cash they lodge with the SNB overnight.

The result almost matches the central bank's forecast for an annual profit of 21 billion francs it gave in January. It means the SNB can increase its payout to the Swiss central and regional governments to 6 billion francs under a new agreement signed in January.L1N2JJ0DX

The SNB, unusual among central banks in having publicly traded shares, proposed a dividend of 15 francs - the legal maximum.

The profit fell from the 48.9 billion franc figure reported by the SNB in 2019, as the rise in the valuation of the Swiss franc reduced the level of profits generated overseas when translated back to its reporting currency.

During 2020 the SNB stepped up its currency interventions, to stem the rise of the franc which attracted safe haven inflows from worried investors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank spent just over 100 billion francs in the first nine months of the year, expanding its foreign currency investments to 910 billion francs by the end of 2020.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said last month the SNB's expansive monetary policy - based on negative interest rates and foreign currency interventions - remained necessary to tackle the economic fall out of the COVID-19 crisis.

($1 = 0.9083 Swiss francs)

