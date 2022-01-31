Swiss National Bank is taking inflation development seriously - chairman

Adds background, further comment

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is taking the development of inflation "seriously", Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Monday, although he expects the current rise in prices to be short-lived.

"Some of this inflation is certainly temporary. We expect it to come down again," Jordan told Swiss broadcaster SRF in an interview to be broadcast later on Monday.

"On the other hand, all central banks have to be careful that it doesn't become permanent, and that requires close monitoring of the situation," Jordan added.

Rising prices are becoming an increasing concern for central banks around the world, with several indicating they are considering raising interest rates to head off inflation.

The U.S. Federal Reserve last week said it was likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month, surprising investors who had already braced for as many as four rate hikes until the end of the year.

Jordan said this was a good sign as it showed the U.S. economy was operating at capacity again, while also beginning the process towards the normalisation of monetary policy after a period of ultra-low interest rates.

"It also means that interest rates around the world are going up a little bit and basically that's positive news for us," Jordan said.

Higher interest rates abroad could relieve some of the appreciation pressure on the Swiss franc which the SNB has fought against in recent years.

The SNB has deployed the world's lowest interest rates and a commitment to foreign currency purchases to stem the rise of the safe-haven franc, which last week hit its highest level against the euro EURCHF= in nearly seven years.

The high value of the franc has dampened Swiss inflation, which remained relatively subdued compared with the rest of Europe, with prices rising by 1.5% in December from a year earlier, much lower than the 5% rate in the eurozone.

