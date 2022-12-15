Swiss National Bank hikes rates by 50 basis points

December 15, 2022 — 03:30 am EST

Written by John Revill and Paul Carrel for Reuters ->

BERN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate by 50 basis points on Thursday - the central bank's third hike this year as it stepped up its campaign to dampen inflation.

The SNB increased its policy rate and the rate it charges on sight deposits to 1.0% from the 0.5% level set in September.

The increase, which comes as other central banks also tighten policy, took Swiss interest rates to their highest level since the global financial crisis 14 years ago.

The 50 basis point increase was in line with the majority of economist forecasts according to a Reuters poll.

"It cannot be ruled out that additional rises in the SNB policy rate will be necessary to ensure price stability over the medium term," the central bank said in a statement.

