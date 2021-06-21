Swiss National Bank expands range of data it publishes on mortgage market

ZURICH, June 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank said on Monday it has expanded its range of mortgage market data, and will now publish the time series on the volume of newly granted mortgage loans, borrowers' income, net rent as well as pledged properties' valuation.

