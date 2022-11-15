Swiss National Bank Chairman hints again at future rate hikes

November 15, 2022 — 12:50 pm EST

ZURICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank gave another strong hint it will raise interest rates again, when Chairman Thomas Jordan on Tuesday said current monetary policy was too loose to tackle inflation in Switzerland.

"Monetary policy is still expansionary and we have most likely to adjust monetary policy again," Jordan told an event in Zurich on Tuesday.

