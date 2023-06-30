Swiss National Bank boosts forex sales in first quarter

Adds details background

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank sold 32.3 billion Swiss francs ($35.93 billion) worth of foreign currencies during the first quarter of 2023, it said on Friday, as the central bank stepped up its campaign to bolster its safe-haven currency to fight inflation.

It marks the fourth quarter in a row since the SNB switched from buying forex to selling, and represented an increase from the 27.3 billion francs the central bank sold in the last three months of 2022.

The SNB has recently been selling foreign currencies to strengthen the Swiss franc, whose high value has helped dampen inflation caused by more expensive imports.

Although Swiss inflation ebbed to 2.2% in May from 2.6% in April, it has long remained outside the SNB's price stability target defined as inflation at 0-2%.

The reading for June inflation - due on Monday - is expected to be 2.2%, according to Refinitiv forecasts.

The central bank last week said its current focus was on selling foreign currencies, and this tactic would likely continue.

"In order to ensure appropriate monetary conditions, we have sold foreign currency in recent quarters," SNB governing board member Andrea Maechler said last week. "We will also sell foreign currency in the future if this is appropriate from a monetary policy perspective."

Although helpful in limiting the impact of more expensive food imports and energy prices, the strategy could become less effective as inflation becomes more domestic and broad based.

Selling foreign currencies to bolster the Swiss franc is a shift from the SNB's previous practice of buying foreign exchange to weaken the national currency.

In contrast to the forex sales during the first quarter of this year, the SNB bought foreign currencies worth 5.74 billion francs a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8989 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.