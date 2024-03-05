News & Insights

SWISS Names Oliver Buchhofer COO; Dennis Weber To Succeed Markus Binkert As CFO

March 05, 2024 — 06:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Swiss International Air Lines said, with effect from 1 May 2024, the presently three-member top management body will be expanded with the addition of a Chief Operating Officer. Oliver Buchhofer, presently Head of Operations, has been appointed as COO.

SWISS has also appointed Dennis Weber as Chief Financial Officer. He is presently Head of Investor Relations at Lufthansa Group, and will assume his CFO duties on 1 May 2024. He succeeds Markus Binkert, who will leave the company at the end of May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

