Markets

Swiss Markets Ends On Firm Note

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues after the UK government's U-turn on recent fiscal measures helped lift sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 80.05 points or 0.76% at 10,578.76, after scaling a low of 10,513.97 and a high of 10,645.71 intraday.

Sika surged nearly 3.5%. Holcim surged 2.83%. Geberit, Givaudan, ABB, Partners Group and Lonza Group gained 1.8 to 2.1%.

Credit Suisse climbed about 1.6% on reports that the Swiss banking giant has turned to Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds for a capital injection.

Richemont and UBS Group both moved up by about 1.5%, and Alcon advanced 1.1%.

Roche holding ended slightly weak after posting a 6% decline in quarterly sales.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Bachem Holding rallied nearly 7%. VAT Group, Ems Chemie Holding, Tecan Group and Georg Fischer gained 3.1 to 4%.

SIG Combibloc climbed 2.2%. Belimo Holding, AMS, Schindler Holding, Straumann Holding, Zur Rose, Adecco, Lindt & Spruengli, Kuehne &Nagel and Schindler Ps gained 1.5 to 2%. PSP Swiss Property slid 1.56%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular