Swiss Markets Ends Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended lower on Wednesday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's trading session, as concerns about trade and geopolitical uncertainty rendered the mood cautious, prompting investors to refrain from making significant moves.

The benchmark SMI ended lower by 27.67 points or 0.22% at 12.380.36, well off the day's low of 12,292.19.

Julius Baer ended down 4.85% after saying it has been hit with another large loan loss. The lender reported a 130 million Swiss franc ($156.4 million) charge from a credit portfolio review.

Adecco and Sika closed lower by 1.83% and 1.74%, respectively. Sonova, UBS Group, Alcon, Swatch Group, Richemont, Swiss Re and Straumann Holding lost 1 to 1.4%.

Geberit, SGS, Holcim and ABB closed modestly lower.

Swiss Life Holding climbed 1.57%. Lindt & Spruengli ended up 1.02%, and Sandoz Group closed 0.72% up, while Nestle, Novartis and Logitech International posted modest gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.