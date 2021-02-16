Markets

Swiss Market Snaps Winning Streak, Closes Modestly Lower

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market snapped a six-session winning streak and ended modestly lower on Tuesday as buying interest subsided amid a lack of fresh triggers.

Activity was mostly stock specific and the mood was largely cautious.

The benchmark SMI, which spent just a few minutes in positive territory during the session, ended with a loss of 33.39 points or 0.31% at 10,907.60, after moving between 10,900.18 and 10,953.42.

Alcon, Novartis, Geberit, Givaudan, Swiss Re, Nestle, Swiss Life Holding, Swisscom, Roche Holding and LafargeHolcim lost 0.4 to 1.1%.

UBS Group and Credit Suisse gained 1.2% and 0.75%, respectively. ABB ended higher by about 1.05% and Lonza Group advanced 0.6%.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Dufry ended 1.7% down. Vifor Pharma, Barry Callebaut, Cembra Money Bank, Lindt & Spruengli, Swiss Prime Site and PSP Swiss Property lost 0.4 to 1%.

Straumann Holding moved up by about 5%. Temenos Group ended stronger by 3.7%. VAT Group, OC Oerlikon Corp, Tecan Group and Clariant gained 0.9 to 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More