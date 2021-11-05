Swiss Market Snaps Four-Day Winning Streak

Markets

(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market was unable to hold on to early gains on Friday, tailing into the red as the session progressed to finish modestly lower.

That snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 300 points or 2.5 percent.

It also defied most of the rest of the European bourses, which managed to finish the session with modest gains following better than expected U.S. employment data.

For the day, the SMI shed 81.20 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 12,321.85 after trading between 12,321.27 and 12,470.13.

Among the actives, Lonza Group plummeted 7.53 percent, while Compagnie Financiere Richemont surged 3.31 percent, Roche Holdings tumbled 1.62 percent, UBS Group collected 0.54 percent, Swiss Life advanced 0.47 percent, Zurich Insurance gained 0.34 percent, Novartis shed 0.31 percent, Credit Suisse lost 0.28 percent and Swisscom eased 0.04 percent.

The support across the rest of Europe followed the release of much better than expected U.S. employment data, which reinforced the global economic recovery.

