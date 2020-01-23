Swiss Market Snaps 7-day Winning Streak, Ends Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - After seven successive days of gains, the Switzerland stock market ended weak on Thursday, in line with the trend seen in markets across the globe, due to mounting worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to reports, deaths from the virus rose to 17 on Wednesday, with nearly 600 cases confirmed.

The benchmark SMI ended down 81.13 points, or 0.74%, at 10,813.94. The index, which touched a high of 10,905.43 in mid morning trades, declined to a low of 10,798.62 around late afternoon.

On Wednesday, the SMI, which hit a new high at 10,960.75, ended up 10.56 points, or 0.1%, at 10,895.07, extending its winning run to a seventh day.

Swatch Group shares declined by about 3%. Sika and Richemont lost 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively.

ABB, Adecco, Alcon, Geberit, Roche Holding, Givaudan and Credit Suisse lost 0.8 to 1.4%.

In the midcap section, Partners Group tumbled nearly 5%. Dufry, OC Oerlikon Corp, AMS, Julius Baer, Kuehne & Nagel and Temenos Group ended lower by 2.5 to 3.1%.

Straumann Holding, Vifor Pharma, Sunrise Communications, EMS Chemie Holding, BB Biotech, Georg Fischer and Clariant also declined sharply.

Among the other major indices in Europe, Germany's DAX ended down 0.94%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.85% and France's CAC 40 closed 0.65% down. The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.71%.

