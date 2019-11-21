Swiss Market Snaps 4-day Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a negative note on Thursday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, despite data showing Swiss industrial production to have grown at the fastest pace in more than a year in the third quarter.

Continued uncertainty about U.S.-China interim deal weighed on European stocks. The passage of of a Senate bill supporting protesters in Hong Kong by the U.S. House of Representatives and the warning issued to China about human rights added to the tensions between the world's two largest economies.

The benchmark SMI ended down 47.39 points, or 0.46%, at 10,338.35, snapping a four-day winning streak. The index touched a low of 10,285.94 and a high of 10,360.21 in the session.

On Wednesday, the index ended with a gain of 19.72 points, or 0.19%, at 10,385.74.

Richemont and Nestle closed lower by 1.2% and 1.05%, respectively. Adecco, Swisscom, Swatch Group, Swiss Life Holding, Givaudan, Lonza Group, Alcon and Sika lost 0.5 to 0.85%.

Credit Suisse ended higher by about 0.5%.

In the midcap section, AMS, Barry Callebaut, Vifor Pharma, PSP Swiss Property, Julius Baer, Straumann Holding and Flughafen Zurich lost 0.5 to 1.1%.

Bucher Industries gained about 2.8%. Schindler Holding, BB Biotech and Sonova closed modestly higher.

On the economic front, Swiss industrial production grew 8% year-on-year in the third quarter, faster than the 4.4% increase in the second quarter, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

This was the fastest expansion since the second quarter of 2018, when output advanced 9.2%.

Meanwhile, construction output contracted 1.1% annually. The overall secondary sector production climbed 6.3% versus 3.3% growth registered in the second quarter.

Further, data showed that turnover on the secondary sector grew at a faster pace of 4.7% after rising 2% in the second quarter.

A report from the Swiss National Bank showed that the monetary aggregate M3 grew at a slower pace of 1.8% annually in October after climbing 2.7% in September. A similar slower growth was last seen in November 2016.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.