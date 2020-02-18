Markets

Swiss Market Snaps 3-day Winning Streak, Ends Weak

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Tuesday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, after Apple Inc warned of a fall in revenue in the March-quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark SMI ended down 22.17 points, or 0.2%, at 11,146.28, after scaling a low of 11,094.09 and a high of 11,178.65 in the session.

On Monday, the SMI ended up 39.64 points, or 0.36%, at 11,168.45.

Richemont and Swatch Group, both ended lower by 2.5%. Adecco declined nearly 2%, while LafargeHolcim, Sika and Geberit lost 1.5 to 1.6%.

UBS Group ended lower by about 1%. ABB, SGS and Credit Suisse also ended weak.

Lonza Group, Roche Holding and Swisscom gained 0.5 to 0.7%.

Among midcap stocks, Vifor Pharma declined 5.5%. Georg Fischer ended 3.1% down, while Julius Baer and VAT Group both ended lower by 2.3%.

Logitech, AMS, Dorma Kaba Holding, OC Oerlikon, Bucher Industries, Schindler Ps and BB Biotech lost 1 to 2%.

Sonova declined 0.7% despite the company raising its profit outlook for the 2019-2020 business year.

Straumann Holding gained more than 2% after reporting a 17% growth in full-year revenue.

Flughafen Zurich and Lindt & Spruengli gained 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K., Germany and France all closed notably lower. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 0.69%, Germany's DAX declined 0.75% and France's CAC 40 closed lower by 0.48%. The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.38%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

