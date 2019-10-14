Markets

Swiss Market Snaps 3-day Winning Streak

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Monday amid renewed uncertainty about U.S.-China trade deal and profit taking after three successive days of gains.

The benchmark SMI ended down 53.15 points, or 0.53%, at 9,964.24

On Friday, the index ended up 114.37 points, or 1.15%, at 10,017.39, after gaining a total of more than 1% in the previous two sessions.

Swiss Re ended lower by about 2.2%. SGS and Adecco lost 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Novartis, Zurich Insurance Group, Nestle, Swisscom and Givaudan shed 0.6 to 0.9%.

Credit Suisse ended down 0.66%. The lender is reportedly considering setting up a 30-people-strong advisory unit in Miami, Florida, targeting a total of $15 billion in customer deposits. The bank sold its U.S. private banking activities to U.S. bank Wells Fargo in 2015.

Alcon gained about 0.9%, while Richemont and Lonza Group ended modestly higher.

In the midcap space, Kuehne & Nagel declined 2.5%. AMS, Logitech International, OC Oerlikon Group, Temenos and Flughafen Zurich lost 1 to 1.6%.

Straumann Holding gained nearly 1.5%, while BB Biotech, Lindt & Spruengli and VAT Group advanced 0.5 to 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular