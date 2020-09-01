Markets

Swiss Market Snaps 3-day Losing Streak, Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - After opening higher and staying firm till a little past mid afternoon on Tuesday, the Switzerland stock market pared some gains, but managed to end the session on a positive note.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 53.29 points or 0.53% at 10,188.85, nearly 100 points down from the day's high of 10,283.11. The index touched a low of 10,154.38 in the session.

On Monday, the SMI ended with a loss of 28.93 points or 0.28% at 10,135.56, extending losses to a third straight day.

Swiss Life Holding, Richemont and Novartis gained 1.2 to 1.3%. Givaudan, ABB, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance Group, Adecco, Roche Holding and UBS Group gained 0.7 to 1%.

Lonza Group declined by about 1.3%. Swisscom ended down 0.66%, while Credit Suisse slipped 0.28%.

In the midcap section, AMS rallied nearly 4%. Logitech and Swiss Prime Site both ended stronger by about 2.25%. PSP Property and Helvetia gained about 1.5% each, while BB Biotech advanced 1.1%.

Among the losers, Julius Baer slipped 2.8% and Dorma Kaba Holding shed about 2.55%. Dufry ended lower by about 1.6% and Vifor Pharma lost 1.05%.

Markets across Europe turned in a mixed performance today with investors reacting to a slew of economic data and following news about coronavirus spread.

Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. ended sharply lower with its benchmark FTSE 100 sliding 1.7%. France's CAC 40 edged down 0.18%, while Germany's DAX moved up 0.22%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.35%.

