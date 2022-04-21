Markets

Swiss Market Slips During Closing Minutes, Settles Slightly Weak

(RTTNews) - Despite staying firm till around mid afternoon, and managing to hold in positive territory till a few minutes before the closing bell, the Switzerland stock market ended slightly weak on Thursday.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,424.16 about an hour past noon, ended with a loss of 8.84 points or 0.07% at 12,301.33, the day's low.

ABB climbed nearly 5% after reporting first-quarter net income of $604 million, compared with $502 million in the year-ago quarter. The company reported a 21% jump in orders during the first quarter.

Holcim ended 2.4% up. Logitech and Geberit gained 1.5% and 1.43%, respectively. Givaudan ended 1% up. Nestle gained 0.72% after the company confirmed its targets for 2022.

Partners Group, Alcon, Swiss Re and Sika posted modest gains.

Roche Holding shed 2.1%. Lonza Group, Swisscom and Richemont lost 1 to 1.25%, while UBS Group and Credit Suisse ended lower by 0.7% and 0.47%, respectively.

SIG Combibloc, up 4.03%, was the top gainer in the Mid Price Index. Georg Fischer gained 3.5% and AMS ended higher by 2.8%. Dufry advanced 2.3%.

Lindt & Spruengli, Schindler Holding, Adecco, Schindler Ps, VAT Group, Kuehne & Nagel and Flughafen Zurich gained 1.4 to 2%.

Bachem Holding ended 2.38% down and Sonova closed lower by about 1.7%. Cembra Money Bank and Julius Baer lost 1% and 0.65%, respectively.

