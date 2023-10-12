Swiss Market Slips After Positive Start, Ends Moderately Down

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market faltered after a positive start on Thursday, and despite emerging in positive territory subsequently, fell again around late afternoon and finally ended the day's session moderately lower.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 58.53 points or 0.53% at 10,979.77, the day's low.

Nestle declined 1.65%. Geberit ended lower by about 1.1%. Richemont, Novartis, Roche Holding, Swisscom and UBS Group lost 0.4 to 0.8%.

Logitech rallied more than 2%. Kuehne & Nagel climbed 1.11%. Givaudan advanced despite reporting a decline in sales for the third quarter. Holcim and Sonova posted modest gains.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Helvetia lost nearly 6%. SIG Combibloc ended down 3.4%, while Dufry and Meyer Burger Tech declined 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively.

Clariant, Lindt & Spruengli, AMS, Barry Callebaut and Swtch Group lost 1 to 1.6%.

VAT Group ended stronger by 3.7%, and Sandoz climbed 3.1%. Adecco and Flughafen Zurich both gained about 0.75%.

