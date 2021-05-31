Markets

Swiss Market Slips After Hitting Fresh Record High, Settles Moderately Lower

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market opened lower Monday morning, and despite emerging into positive territory subsequently, faltered by noon and kept sliding as the day progressed to finally close weak.

Amid a lack of significant positive triggers, investors chose to take some profits. The benchmark SMI, which hit a fresh high at 11,433.76, ended with a loss of 62.70 points or 0.55% at 11,363.45, the day's low.

Roche Holdings, Holcim, Novartis, Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Re, UBS Group, Swiss Life Holding, Lonza Group and Credit Suisse shed 0.5 to 1%.

Partners Group and Richemont, up 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, were the two gainers in the SMI index.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Dufry and Baloise Holding lost 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. Tecan Group, Schindler Ps, Swiss Prime Site and Adecco ended lower by 0.7 to 0.85%.

Flughafen Zurich gained nearly 1.5%, Lindt & Spruengli AG N climbed 1.3% and Lindt & Spruengli AG Part gained 1%.

On the vaccination front, reports say the rate of vaccination against Covid-19 in Switzerland is now among the best in the world. The Swiss health ministry has reportedly said that a million doses of the Moderna vaccination arrived in Switzerland on Saturday (May 29) with another 2.5 million doses from Moderna and Pfizer/Biontech expected next month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular