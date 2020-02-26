Swiss Market Shrugs Off Early Setback, Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market recovered after a sharp mid-morning setback and ended modestly higher on Wednesday with a few counters seeing some bargain buying after recent sharp declines.

The mood in the market, however, remained cautious amid rising worries about the rapidly spreading coronavirus and its impact on the global economy.

The benchmark SMI ended up 33.64 points, or 0.32%, at 10,512.15, after scaling a low of 10,216.55 and a high of 10,546.67 intraday.

Alcon shares climbed up nearly 7% after the company reported higher sales in the fourth quarter and issued optimistic outlook for fiscal 2020. The company's Q4 net sales and other revenues increased to $1.91 billion from $1.79 billion generated a year ago. However, net loss widened to $91 million or $0.19 per share from the previous year's loss of $73 million or $0.15 per share.

For fiscal 2020, Alcon expects worldwide net sales growth for the full year 2020 of 5% - 6% on a constant currency basis, core operating margin of 17.5% - 18.5%, and core effective tax rate of 19.5% - 21.5%. Full year core earnings per share is expected to range between $1.95 and $2.05.

Sika gained about 3.2%. Adecco advanced 2.1% on better than expected quarterly results. Givaudan, LafargeHolcim and Swatch Group gained 0.75 to 1%, while Swiss Re, Geberit and SGS moved up 0.4 to 0.6%.

ABB said that it will pay its former Chief Executive Ulrich 13 million Swiss francs ($13.32 million) after he left the company. The stock ended up 0.6%.

Credit Suisse declined about 1.4%, while Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding and Swisscom lost about 0.8% each.

In the midcap section, AMS, VAT Group, Dorma Kaba Holding, Temenos Group and Schindler Holding gained 2 to 2.6%. Straumann Holding ended up 1.85%, while Schindler Ps and Bucher Industries gained 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Julius Baer, PSP Swiss Property and Lindt & Spruengli lost 1 to 1.6%, while Dufry ended nearly 1% down.

In economic news, the Swiss investor sentiment index decreased by 0.6 points to 7.7 in February 2020 from 8.3 in the previous month. Expectations over the next half-years fell amid the coronavirus outbreak. Also, the assessment of the current economic situation dropped to 25.4 from 29.2 in January, and compared to 8.3 a year earlier.

