Markets

Swiss Market Shrugs Off Early Weakness, Ends On Firm Note

July 03, 2026 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After a marginal upmove and a subsequent drop into negative territory, the Switzerland market stayed weak till around mid-afternoon on Friday before climbing higher to eventually end the trading session on a firm note.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to a low of 14,311.28 a little before noon, ended the session with a gain of 71.26 points or 0.5% at 14,424.24, near the day's high.

ABB, VAT Group and Holcim ended stronger by about 2.9%. Lonza Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Straumann Holdings and Julius Baer gained 1.6%-1.7%.

Logitech International, Geberit, Sika, Schindler Ps and SGS moved up 1%-1.4%. Swiss Life Holdings, Sonova, Richemont, Sandoz Group and Helvetia Baloise Holding also closed higher.

Lindt & Spruengli shed nearly 0.9%. Partners Group, Galderma Group, Swiss Re and Roche closed lower by 0.25%-0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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