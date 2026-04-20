Markets

Swiss Market Sheds Over 1% As U.S.-Iran Tensions Weigh

April 20, 2026 — 02:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended notably lower on Monday as global equities tumbled amid renewed concerns about U.S.-Iran tensions.

After U.S. seized an Iranian vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran launched drone attacks on U.S. military ships, raising concerns about oil supplies.

Middle East tensions rose after Iran rejected participation in a second round of peace talks with the U.S., citing Washington's excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the continuing naval blockade, which it considers a breach of the ceasefire.

The benchmark SMI ended down by 142.50 points or 1.06% at 13,284.22, the day's high. The index touched a low of 13,200.18 in the session.

Sika and Lonza Group both shed about 3.2%. Geberit, Nestle and Amrize lost 2.7%-3%.

SGS, Holcim, Givaudan, VAT Group, Alcon and Sonova ended lower by 2%-2.5%. Straumann Holding, ABB, Richemont, Logitech International, Galderma Group and UBS Group lost 1%-1.7%.

Swisscom climbed 1.54%. Zurich Insurance, Kuehne + Nagel, Julius Baer and Swiss Re gained 0.6%-1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.