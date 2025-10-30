Swiss Market Settles Slightly Down

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended slightly down on Thursday, after languishing in the red almost right through the day's session, with investors reacting to corporate earnings updates, and a report showing signs of an improved outlook in the Swiss economy.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to a low of 12,258.96 around later afternoon, ended the day's session at 12,309.63, down 4.47 points or 0.04%.

Kuehne + Nagel ended nearly 2% down. Sonova, Nestle and Lonza Group lost 1.2 to 1.6%. Swatch Group ended nearly 1% down.

Richemont, Schindler Ps, Sika, Givaudan and Holcim lost 0.5 to 0.77%.

Logitech International rallied nearly 5%. VAT Group and Sandoz Group both gained nearly 4.4%.

Straumann Holding and Swisscom ended higher by about 2.9% and 2.6%, respectively. Julius Baer, Swiss Re, ABB and Swiss Life Holding posted modest gains.

A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy strengthened further in October to the highest level in eight months, the results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed.

The economic barometer rose to 101.3 in October from 98.0 in September. Moreover, the indicator now climbs above its medium-term average of 100, indicating an improving outlook in the Swiss economy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.