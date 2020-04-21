Swiss Market Settles Sharply Lower On Economic Worries Due To Virus Impact

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended sharply lower on Tuesday, in line with the trend witnessed across Europe, after a warning from the World Health Organization chief that the coronavirus is likely to cause greater damage than earlier thought.

Data showing a faster pace of decline in Swiss exports in the month of March added to the woes.

The benchmark SMI ended down 237.42 points, or 2.43%, at 9,547.85, very near the day's low.

Swiss Re tumbled more than 10.5%. UBS Group, Credit Suisse, Swatch Group, ABB, Alcon, Richemont, Nestle and Zurich Insurance Group lost 3 to 5%.

Geberit, LafargeHolcim, Swiss Life Holding, Novartis and SGS declined 2 to 3%.

Sika gained about 2.5%. The company reported first-quarter sales of 1.814 billion Swiss francs, an increase of 10.3%. It abandoned its 2020 guidance, saying the novel coronavirus pandemic made forecasts impossible.

In the midcap section, AMS declined 6.7%. OC Oerlikon Corp ended 4.7% down, while Julius Baer, Georg Fischer, Temenos Group and Bucher Industries lost 3 to 4%.

Switzerland's exports declined for a second straight month and at a faster pace in March, mainly due to massive fall in shipments of machinery and electronics and watches, that offset the strong demand for chemical and pharmaceutical products amid the coronavirus pandemic, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.

Data released by the Federal Customs Administration showed Swiss exports decreased by a real 4% month-on-month in March, following a 3.1% fall in February. Shipments of machinery and electronics slumped 18%, while demand for chemical and pharmaceutical products grew 6.6%, the data showed.

The data also said watch exports fell for a second straight month, sliding 13.4% from February.

Imports declined 6.7% monthly in March, following a 0.4% fall in the previous month, due to a 17.9% drop in imports of vehicles. This in turn was led by a massive 62.9% decline in demand for the aerospace imports.

In nominal terms, exports increased 2.2% in March and imports fell 3.9%.

On a quarterly basis, exports declined by a real 0.6% in the first quarter, following a 2.6% decrease in the fourth quarter. Imports fell 3.2% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter, following a 3.1% decrease in the previous fourth months. In nominal terms, exports rose 1% in the first quarter and imports fell 2.8%.

The trade surplus increased to CHF 8.342 billion in the first quarter from CHF 6.328 billion in the previous quarter.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports dropped 21.9% year-on-year in March. The industry body expects watch exports to fall again in April due to the weak demand in main markets as most are under lock-down to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.