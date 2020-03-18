Markets

Swiss Market Settles Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent sharp fall, the Switzerland stock market staged a recovery from lower levels on Wednesday, but still ended the session firmly in negative territory.

Rising worries about an imminent recession outweighed a slew of stimulus measures announced by global central banks and various governments and pushed down stock prices.

The benchmark SMI ended down 154.30 points, or 1.82%, at 8,338.74, well off the day's low of 8,094.90. The index touched a high of 8,493.04 in the session.

On Tuesday, the SMI ended up 265.96 points, or 3.23%, at 8,493.04. However, it was not smooth sailing for the index as stocks kept swinging between gains and losses for close to four hours before rallying sharply in late afternoon trades.

LafargeHolcim declined nearly 8%. Swiss Re shed about 6.4% after JP Morgan sharply cut the stock's target price. Sika ended lower by 6%.

Zurich Insurance Group, ZBB, Roche Holding, Credit Suisse, Novartis and Alcon lost 2.5 to 4%. Swiss Life Holding shares ended 1.85% down despite the company reporting a 12% increase in 2019 profits.

Among the gainers in the SMI, Swatch Group advanced 3.25%. Givaudan gained 3.15% and Geberit gained 1.8%, while SGS ended 1.2% up.

In the midcap section, Helvetia declined nearly 12%. Baloise Holding ended down 8.25%, while Lindt & Sp Ps, Dufry and Sunrise Communications lost 6 to 6.5%.

Kuehne & Nagel, Bucher Industries, Swiss Prime Site, Dorma Kaba Holding, Julius Baer, OC Oerlikon Corp and Lindt & Spruengli also ended sharply lower.

Clariant ended 2.5% down. The specialty chemicals company said it has decided to postpone the 25th Annual General Meeting planned for March 30 due to the worldwide spreading of coronavirus or COVID-19.

Among the other major European averages, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 4.05%, Germany's DAX ended down 5.56%, France's CAC 40 slid 5.94% and Switzerland's SMI shed 1.82%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 3.92%.

