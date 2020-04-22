Markets

Swiss Market Settles On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, amid optimism about several countries in the Europe easing shutdown restrictions.

A firm trend across Europe amid a rebound in crude oil prices and the U.S. Senate's nod to a relied plan for small businesses further aided sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended up 82.71 points, or 0.87%, at 9,630.56, after moving between 9,566.54 and 9,650.58 intraday.

On Tuesday, the SMI ended down 237.42 points, or 2.43%, at 9,547.85, very near the day's low.

Roche Group shares surged up 2.7%. The drug manufacturer has confirmed its 2020 sales and profit outlook amid rising demand for its new COVID-19 tests. Roche expects full-year sales to see a 5 - 9% growth and expects core earnings per share to be in line with sales at constant exchange rates.

Geberit and Alcon closed higher by 2.4% and 2.15%, respectively. Swisscom gained about 1.6% and Nestle ended nearly 1.5% up. Givaudan, Lonza Group, Credit Suisse and Novartis also ended notably higher.

Adecco declined 6.8%, extending losses from previous session. Swiss Re shed about 2.8%, while Richemont, Swatch Group and SGS lost 1.3 to 1.4%.

In the midcap section, AMS surged up 7.2%. VAT Group gained 3.8%, while vifor Pharma and Lindt & Sp Ps ended stronger by about 2.85%. Straumann Holding, Huehne & Nagel, Lindt & Spruengli, Logitech and Julius Baer moved up 1.4 to 2%.

On the other hand, Dufry declined by about 5.75%. Flughafen Zurich ended nearly 3% down, while OC Oerlikon Corp and Georg Fischer gained 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Shares of elevator and escalator maker Schindler declined 0.7% after the company reported a 36.5% drop in first quarter net profit.

Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed up 2.3%, Germany's DAX surged up 1.61% and France's CAC 40 advanced 1.25%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 1.8%.

