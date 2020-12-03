Swiss Market Settles Notably Lower On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market edged up marginally after a flat start on Thursday, but turned weak soon and spent the rest of the day's session in the red.

Worries about virus cases and fears of tighter restrictions outweighed optimism over potential coronavirus vaccines.

The benchmark SMI ended down 92.73 points or 0.89% at 10,342.63. The index, which advanced to 10,452.83 in early trades, touched a low of 10,325.53 in the final hour.

Lonza Group, Zurich Insurance Group, Alcon and Sika lost 2 to 2.5%. Givaudan and Novartis ended lower by 1.45% and 1.2%, respectively. Roche Holding and Swiss Life Holding both ended nearly 1% down.

Partners Group shares gained 1.2%, while ABB, UBS Group and Swatch Group posted modest gains.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Ems Chemie Holding declined nearly 2%, while Galenica Sante, SIG Combibloc, Helvetia, Schindler Holding, Logitech and Vifor Pharma ended lower by 1 to 1.5%.

On the other hand, Flughafen Zurich climbed more than 3%, Temenos Group gained 1.3% and Barry Callebaut advanced 1%.

In coronavirus update, the progression in new cases in November continues to slow. The seven-day average of new positive daily cases stands at 3,675, about 8% less than the previous week.

However, with the country seeing 4455 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset says the current situation remains "very worrying" and the country might need to act to tighten restrictions.

