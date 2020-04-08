Swiss Market Settles Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Wednesday amid lingering worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the country's economy.

A report from the government forecasting a sharp shrinkage in the country's GDP this year weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended down 82.21 points, or 0.86%, at 9,432.39, after scaling a low of 9,350.22 and a high of 9,452.95 intraday.

Swisscom declined nearly 5%. UBS Group, Alcon and LafargeHolcim shed 2 to 2.4%, and Credit Suisse lost nearly 2%.

Richemont ended down by about 1.5%, while SGS and Swiss Re lost 1.1% and 1%, respectively. Givaudan declined despite the company reporting higher sales in the first quarter.

Roche Group shares shed about 1.1%. The drug maker announced that the USFDA has extended the review time for risdiplam for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Switzerland's economy could see a double-digit contraction this year due to the containment measures adopted to slow the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic, the government said today.

An extended lockdown in the country's main trading partners such as Germany could lead to GDP shrinkage of as much as 10.4% percent this year, under a negative scenario, the report said.

There will be an "L-shaped" recovery under this scenario due to second round effects such as bankruptcies and loan defaults, and the economy log a modest 3.4% growth in 2021.

In March, the government agency SECO had forecast 1.5% contraction this year and 3.3% growth next year.

In the worst-case scenario, the government sees unemployment rate at 4.5% this year and then rise sharply to 6% next year.

In the event of the shutdown ending by end of May in Germany, Swiss GDP will fall 7.1% this year and recover strongly by 8.3% next year.

The government also decided to extend the lockdown by a week to April 26 and said it will start to ease the shutdown gradually before the end of the month.

Among other major markets in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.47% and Germany's DAX eased 0.23%, while France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1%. The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.02%.

