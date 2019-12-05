Swiss Market Settles Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Thursday even as most of the markets across Europe struggled to move up with investors looking for direction amid mixed signals on the trade front and on mixed economic data.

The benchmark SMI ended up 28.94 points, or 0.28%, at 10,363.50, after scaling a low of 10,353.97 and a high of 10,348.69 intraday.

Swatch Group shares moved up more than 2%. Lonza Group, ABB, Sika, Givaudan and Geberit gained 0.6 to 1%.

Novartis gained about 0.3% after issuing an update on its R&D pipeline. The company said it has started its tender offer to buy The Medicines Co. at $85 per share.

The drugmaker also said it plans to make 80 major submissions with regulators for drug approvals from 2020-2022 in the United States, Europe, Japan and China.

In the midcap section, Temenos Group and VAT Group both ended stronger by about 1.75%. Flughafen Zurich gained 1.2%, while Logitech International, Ems Chemie Holding, Lindt & Spruengli and Sonova posted modest gains.

BB Biotech declined 1.7%. Dufry and Lindt & Sp ended modestly lower.

Julius Baer declined 0.6%. The lender will be setting aside 153 million Swiss francs to cover demands made by a German government agency seeking to recover East German assets that went missing after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

