Swiss Market Settles Marginally Higher

August 12, 2025 — 01:54 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended marginally up on Tuesday after a choppy ride, with investors mostly making their moves, reacting to recent earnings updates.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 16.42 points or 0.14% at 11,886.41, slightly off the day's high of 11,895.86. The index touched a low of 11,828.25 in the session.

Straumann Holding gained about 3.1%. Sandoz Group and ABB climbed 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Logitech International gained 1.37% and Kuehne + Nagel ended 1.3% up.

Holcim, VAT Group, Amrize, Sonova, Lonza Group, SIG Group, Zurich Insurance and SGS gained 0.4 to 1%.

Swiss Re and Adecco ended more than 1% down. Lindt & Spruengli closed nearly 1% down. Nestle, Partners Group and Swisscom lost 0.4 to 0.6%.

