Swiss Market Settles Marginally Down

December 10, 2025 — 02:11 pm EST

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent to lower levels, the Switzerland market recovered most of the lost ground on Wednesday thanks to selective buying at a few frontline counters.

Investors awaited the Swiss National Bank's interest rate decision due on Thursday.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 12,821.03, ended the day's session at 12,921.48, down just 9.68 points or 0.07%.

Holcim ended down by about 2.2%. Swiss Life Holding and Novartis settled lower by 1.43% and 1.31%, respectively.

Logitech International, Zurich Insurance Group, Lonza Group, Lindt & Spruengli and Swatch Group lost 0.5 to 0.9%.

Amrize and Roche Holding gained 2.16% and 2.1%, respectively. Galderma Group climbed 1.39% and Kuehne + Nagel ended up by 1.2%.

SGS moved up nearly 1%. VAT Group and Straumann Hoding posted modest gains.

